António Leong wins Architectural Photography Competition 2024

Ant0nio Leong has won this year’s Macau Architectural Photography Competition organized by CURB – Center for Architecture and Urbanism.

The results of the competition were recently announced, with Leong coming out on top in the Open Group Category.

The first runner-up was Nelson Manuel Sousa da Silva, with his work titled “Neighbors,” while third place went to Huang Peizhi for “Simetry.”

According to CURB, the awarded works were chosen from a total of 339 photographs submitted by 144 participants.

In the Student Group Category, the first prize was won by Wilson Song, followed by Chong Man Him and Iong Ka Chong.

The submitted works were evaluated by a panel of experienced judges who selected the best photographs under this year’s theme, taking into consideration their artistic and technical quality as well as originality of vision.

In its third edition, the Macau Architectural Photography Competition challenged photography enthusiasts to rediscover Macau and its buildings and spaces, seeking evidence of contrast in architecture.

The award ceremony will be held at Ponte 9 – Creative Platform, at Rua das Lorchas Ponte No.9 – 3/F, on July 13 at 5 p.m., where the winner’s works will be showcased.

An exhibition of the works will be open to the public from this day until August 16. The exhibition can be visited at CURB from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.