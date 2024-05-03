Ao Ieong appoints 11 workers to Cotai hospital

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, appointed 11 Health Bureau workers to work at the Islands Healthcare Complex until April 30, 2025. According to the order published today in the Official Gazette, the monthly remuneration of these workers will be set by the Macau Medical Center of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital. Discounts under the retirement and survival scheme will be calculated based on the original salary, with costs associated with the employer borne by the Islands Healthcare Complex. This order takes effect from May 1, 2024.

Related