Applications for healthcare subsidy for residents within GBA opens

From today, eligible persons living in the mainland can apply for the Healthcare Subsidy Scheme through the Macao One Account app. The Health Bureau said applicants must be Macau residents who live in specific areas on the mainland and who have participated in the mainland’s basic medical insurance system. Medical insurance subsidies are paid once a year, with the upper limit of the subsidy amount being MOP 1,000. The plan currently covers mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.

