Applications open for HKZMB taxi services

Macau’s Transport Bureau yesterday opened applications for eligible private-hire vehicle operators to offer cross-border transport services between Hong Kong and Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB). The current quota permits a total of 100 such operators in Hong Kong and Macau to use the HKZMB to transport passengers between the two SARs. The deadline for the application is 5 p.m. on September 28 and the results will be announced on October 15.

Gov’t to expand Escola Ilha Verde campus

The Macau government is planning to expand the six-storey campus of Escola Ilha Verde with a new 15-floor building for secondary school students. The new structure will also include two basement levels. The government will also build a drainage system at a non-construction land plot, which is about 220 square meters, next to the campus.

Zhuhai to extend high-speed train to Hengqin

The Zhuhai government is planning to extend the Guangzhou-Zhuhai high-speed train network to Hengqin, in hopes of connecting it to Macau’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) via Hengqin port. The Zhuhai authorities announced yesterday the integrated development plan of the Hengqin, Hongwan and Wan Zai areas. The total area of the integrated development zone spans about 46.64 square kilometers. Concurrently, Macau and Zhuhai are also building the Qingmao port next to the Gongbei border gate. The port will connect Zhuhai’s current train station with Macau’s LRT.

