Architect: City can preserve sense of heritage, adapt to changes

Macau is reaching a stage where it has the foundation, wealth and the know-how to build a sustainable city, said Christopher Law, founder and director of The Oval Partnership.

The Hong Kong-based architect is confident that Macau can develop its own technology that is intelligent and can assist to create sustainable urbanism.

At a talk held yesterday by the British Business Association of Macau (BBAM), Law reiterated the importance of rebuilding and developing communities in a way that does not lose the city’s history and story.

The architect, who has received multiple awards for his design projects, highlighted the importance of involving local residents in projects that aim to conserve the city’s heritage.

He hinted that government councils should improve their interaction with residents on developing communities with a foundation of history.

Questioned by the press on whether Macau could also be receptive of initiatives similar to the “Blue House” project in Hong Kong, a project he took part in, the expert noted that the city’s diverse culture gives it an advantage in such an idea.

The “Blue House”, a nearly century-old building, has undergone a significant revamp and revitalization project in Wan Chai, which has turned itself into a multi-functional services complex.

The space includes a House of Stories, which is dedicated to exhibiting creative works of the city, alongside restaurants and a community services center.

“It [Macau] has got the most unique culture in the Macanese community. What would be better than combining these two together so you can have a living community and a living heritage that not only concerns from the past but [also] developed in the future,” Law told the press.

The architect believes that buildings are only able to last centuries if they know how to adapt to the changing needs of their residents.

He also believes in preserving culture and history, yet adapting to the changes needed by a certain district. This is a way to develop many parts of the city, economically, socially and environmentally, and would enrich the status of Macau as a World Heritage City.

“Macau has a wonderful foundation for [strengthening] the creative industry because of its very unique culture and history,” Law expressed.

“I can see many young people develop their career in the future in the creative industries using different parts of Macau as a hub where they can get together and exchange ideas, they can live, work and play. I think Macau has great potential for culture and creative industry,” the expert added.

The architect also identified that the area next to St. Lazarus is an ideal place to create a hub for members of the creative industry to gather and exchange ideas as the area is comprised of different startups, noting the strong Portuguese influence in the area.

However, Law stressed that such initiatives would only be efficient when the local community cooperates with the government and private business sectors.

Meanwhile, questioned on his thoughts regarding the controversial Hotel Estoril, which has generated discussion on whether it should be revamped into a youth recreational and art center, Law only noted the significance of residents’ opinion.

“I think what is very clear is that this initiative will be much more successful if they [are] initiated by the local community, [along with] working with the government and the private sector. In my experience it’s actually a successful way to make this project happen,” the architect explained.

In a bid to raise awareness on culture and heritage preservation, Law suggested that existing community groups should be allowed to perform and exhibit their creative works in certain areas to strengthen the local culture of the region.

