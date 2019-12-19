Arrival in ‘beautiful’ Macau | Xi Jinping pledges to engage with all peoples

Chinese President Xi Jinping has kicked off a three-day visit to Macau by describing the special administrative region as “beautiful” and pledging to engage with people from all sectors during his visit.

President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan arrived at the Macau International Airport at 4 p.m. on a special flight, and stepped out onto the airport apron to be greeted by a host of Macau’s most senior officials.

Among them was Chief Executive Chui Sai On and his wife Winnie Fok, Chief Executive-elect Ho Iat Seng and former Chief Executive Edmund Ho. Also present was the Director of the Liaison Office in Macau, Fu Ziying, the President of the Legislative Assembly, Kou Hoi In, the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Sam Hou Fai, as well as the five policy Secretaries and several other top officials in the region.

President Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, was warmly welcomed by a cheering crowd of students waving Chinese national flags and Macau SAR flags.

In a short speech upon his arrival, Xi said that he was very happy to be back in Macau, a beautiful city with which he was familiar, having visited multiple times since 2000. The President’s most recent visit was in late 2014, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the special administrative region.

Xi also said that both the Central Government and the Chinese people were proud of the achievements and progress of Macau over the past 20 years.

On behalf of Beijing and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, Xi extended warm greetings and the best wishes to all the people of Macau.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, the President said he was looking forward to meeting people from all walks of life in the next few days in order to exchange views of mutual concern.

From the airport, Xi and his entourage were driven to San Chok Un Guesthouse, where he sat down with the outgoing Chief Executive.

Today, Xi will meet with other leading officials of the current administration, as well as members of the legislature and the judiciary. He will later attend a banquet and a cultural performance, described by the local government as a celebratory variety show.

On Friday, the President will deliver a speech to commemorate the city’s return on Friday, the 20th anniversary of the transfer of sovereignty over Macau from Portugal to China. He is also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the next government and meet with the incoming senior officials responsible for the functions of the public administration, the legislature, and the judiciary. DB