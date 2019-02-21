Art | Amigos da cultura: Association celebrates 33rd anniversary with regional artists lineup

A local art association has celebrated its 33rd anniversary by showcasing an exhibition of 20 artworks by local and regional artists at Albergue SCM.

Circulo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau, established in 1986, was formed by a group of art enthusiasts and friends, with the aim of creating a shift in the region’s art scene.

Carlos Marreiros, one of the co-founders of the group, remarked, “We kept our independent point of view, each of us followed a philosophy and we aimed to be original and experimental.”

The architect recalled that the works of the association’s members have been invited to join different exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region including in Hong Kong, Japan, Bangladesh and Australia.

“We were very active back in the 80s to 90s and all of us had other careers.”

“Thirty-three years later, we still keep the same spirit of freedom, teaching and learning with each other but each follow a different belief in artistic philosophy,” Marreiros said.

According to the architect, the association was also formed to “change the scenario of local [art] which was too conservative,” noting that the only paintings back in the day were St. Paul’s Ruins with an “orange-colored sunset.”

Commenting on the current art scene and emerging artists, Marreiros believes that local artists are becoming more modern, producing a more contemporary style of artwork.

“The artists in Macau are much more modern [and] contemporary but they […] are not creative enough, as in our time, when we changed and innovated things,” said Marreiros.

“That is the global situation. What you see in Macau is what you see in Europe and America. Back in our day, we used philosophies and techniques of the east and west; we painted heritage of Macau in abstract,” he added.

He then called on artists to enhance their creativity in a bid to further boost the city’s art industry.

“We need more altruism, more dedication. […] Artists must focus on their creativity to do [something] different,” the architect concluded.

The “Members Joint Exhibition of the 33rd anniversary of Circulo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau” showcases works by James Chu, Konstantin Bessmertny, Lam Kin Ian, Joey Ho, Noah Ng and Tong Chong, amongst others.

Works by the founders of the group, including Marreiros, Mio Pang Fei, Un Chi Iam, Victor Marreiros, Ung Vai Meng, are also showcased. LV

