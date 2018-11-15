Art | Animal-themed exhibition opens at Albergue

Some 50 works featuring conventional pets and other small animals are on display at the Albergue SCM gallery until December 9. An opening ceremony for the exhibition was held last night in the patio area of Albergue SCM, counting the attendance of around 50 people.

The animal-themed exhibition is a collaboration between two local artists, Fanny Lai and Wong Sio Kuan. Titled “Pet Moments – Fanny Lai and Wong Sio Kuan Joint Exhibition”, the displayed works are mostly paintings and pen sketches of different breeds of cats and dogs, as well as other small animals like foxes, rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks.

Fanny Lai started painting in 2014 and has since participated in several local exhibitions. Self-taught through books and the internet, Lai has taken a fancy to depicting animals, portraits and scenery in her works, which are generally colorful, cheerful and pleasing to the eye.

Wong Sio Kuan is an art lover who has been passionate about painting since he was a child. Today he enjoys sketching, especially with a ball-point pen, presenting diversity in terms of skill and visual impact. Wong has participated in many collective exhibitions in Macau from 2012 to the present day and has published catalogs listing his animal paintings and sketches.

