Art Basel Hong Kong attracts record 88,000 visitors

The 7th Art Basel Hong Kong has ended with 242 galleries presenting works by renowned and up-to-date artists from around the world.

The five-day fair, which ended on Sunday, attracted a record 88,000 visitors.

Collectors from 70 countries and regions and representatives from more than 130 top international art galleries and institutions attended the fair. Collectors, mainly from China, South Korea and the United States, recorded strong sales at all levels of the market.

“Our sales record is impressive, with Asian and Western collectors keen on gallery artists. The art market has continued to lean towards Asia in recent years, and we have met a number of new collectors and sold a range of works to local organizations,” said Alex Logsdail, the international director of Leeson Gallery.

At this year’s exhibition, the East and West art galleries are working side by side, presenting high-quality works and excellent projects. Eight Asian art galleries made their debuts at the exhibition. Five of them participated in the main exhibition areas, including Beijing Art Now Gallery, Galerie du Monde from China’s Hong Kong, Tang Contemporary Art, and so on.

“I am impressed by the outstanding performance of the Asian galleries, which enables visitors to learn about the rich historical heritage of the region. The exhibition is a unique opportunity to explore the world of art in depth, thanks to the work of leading artists from all over Asia,” Director Asia for Art Basel’s show in Hong Kong Adeline Ooi also said.

Almine Rech Gallery has been involved since the first Hong Kong exhibition. Almine Rech, owner of this gallery, said he was delighted to see the show evolve both in terms of the quality of the work and the diversity of the collectors.

At the same time, Hong Kong hosted a number of cultural events such as Art Central, Asia Contemporary Art Show and Spring Auction held by some auction houses. The booming art market in Hong Kong has become an international focus for some time.

“Hong Kong’s cultural activities are on the rise and many museums and foundations have organized first-class exhibitions to give visitors a rich artistic experience.” Sadie Coles, owner of the Sadie Coles HQ Gallery, said on Saturday.

Art Basel was founded in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland, and landed in Hong Kong in 2013. It is held annually in Basel, Miami and Hong Kong. DB/Xinhua

