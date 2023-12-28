CE pledges efforts to achieve initial 2024 goals in Hengqin plan

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng highlighted the significance of the plan to boost the development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin and its role in contributing to the long-term prosperity and stability of Macau, as well as its integration into overall national development.

The plan, unveiled last week by China’s National Development and Reform Commission, along with a plan for the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen, will serve as catalysts for the industrial diversification and long-term development of Macau.

The Macay SAR government will leverage opportunities arising from the development of Hengqin and Qianhai that align with Macau’s economic diversification plan. Leveraging Macau’s strategic location, the intention is to further promote the coordinated development of Macau and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Hengqin plan sets specific development goals for the Hengqin in-depth cooperation zone to develop new industries and open up new systems in the zone. In doing so, Ho outlined, it will expand opportunities to develop Macau businesses and enhance the work and life prospects of Macau residents.

He pledged that the government would invest in efforts to achieve goals set for the first stage by 2024, inject new momentum into the sustainable socioeconomic development of Macau, and promote the successful practices of One Country, Two Systems with Macau characteristics. MDT/Xinhua