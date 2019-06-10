Art Macao | ‘All That’s Gold Does Glitter’

Sands China held an opening ceremony and gala dinner on Saturday at The Venetian Macao to launch a ceramics exhibition, which is being held concurrently across four of its properties until October 9.

“Sands China’s All That’s Gold Does Glitter – An Exhibition of Glamorous Ceramics” features over 90 ceramic masterpieces from contemporary artists in 13 different countries and regions. Their works can be found at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao on the Cotai Strip, and Sands Macao. In addition, the exhibition is loaning four of its feature works to the Macao Museum of Art from June 6 to October 8 for display at Art Macao’s main exhibition.

Sands China’s exhibition was curated over the course of 10 months by internationally renowned ceramic artist Caroline Cheng, who convened a meeting of 27 artists from all over the world, including herself, to create ceramic works under the theme of ‘All That’s Gold Does Glitter.’

According to the gaming operator, it is the largest ceramic art exhibition in the Greater Bay Area this year.

The majority of the works on display were created especially for the exhibition, and all contain elements of the color gold in line with the theme. Among them, three pieces are from three well-known late ceramic artists, whose works are part of Cheng’s personal collection and are on loan for the exhibition.

“After visiting Macau and reflecting on the glittery feel of Sands China’s integrated resorts, my team and I chose ceramic artists that could contribute to an exhibition theme that reflects Sands China, Art Macao and the call for creativity and innovation,” said Cheng.

“We think visitors will be thrilled to see this material, precious and coveted throughout history, applied creatively to ceramic works by our artists, and will be surprised and amazed by what contemporary ceramics can be.”

The exhibition website and mobile app also feature an audio guide. Scanning a QR code at each exhibit leads to the artist’s page, which provides a voiceover introduction of the artist’s biography and his or her creative concept behind the piece.

Meanwhile, two ceramic masterclasses at Macao Polytechnic Institute and the Macau University of Science and Technology have been organized by Sands China during the exhibition period, providing an opportunity for art students to learn from some of the participating artists.

The exhibition is part of Art Macao 2019, a multi-month mega international arts and cultural event organized by the Macau government, with the participation of hotels, integrated resorts, and foreign consulates. The event line-up features the International Art Exhibition and a variety of other events, including diverse musical, dance and theatrical performances, and art installations in outdoor public spaces. DB