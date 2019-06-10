Art Macao | MGM unleashes new ink interpretation with Hua Yuan

Supporting Art Macao, the city’s mega international art and cultural event, MGM is presenting the Hua Yuan exhibition at MGM Cotai. An opening ceremony was held at the property’s Spectacle on Friday.

MGM says that Hua Yuan stimulates interaction between art and the public. Through Hua Yuan, the essence of Chinese culture and art is preserved and progressed, allowing the public to experience the beauty of ink and wonder at its possibilities, the gaming operator noted in a statement.

Co-curated by Miriam Sun, Executive Director of the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art together with MGM, Hua Yuan is among the highlights of Art Macao. With the commissioned artworks of two contemporary artists, it unlocks a root-seeking journey in the art of ink painting.

“As Macau is pressing ahead with establishing itself as a base for multicultural exchanges and cooperation with an emphasis on Chinese culture, Hua Yuan presents a modern artistic ink experience, which is an integral part of Chinese cultural legacy,” said Pansy Ho, Co-Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China.

“We have invited two talented Chinese artists to create an extraordinary art experience by using MGM Theater and the Spectacle as canvases to realize the reinterpretation of ‘ink painting’, giving arts and culture an interactive edge and at the same time, passing on the Chinese cultural heritage.”

In “Journey to the Dark II”, Yang Yongliang harnesses technology and videography in a time lapse of Macau, projected on the 28-million-pixel screen of the MGM Theater.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Wen Ma uses the intrinsic connectivity and diversity of ink to present “A Metamorphosis: No End to End”, a large-scale immersive multimedia and art installation at the Spectacle.

Comprised of three garden landscapes, there are hints of color on the traditional black-and-white ink layout. Coupled with the use of laser technology and the art of Chinese paper flower, the installation brings the natural, sculptural and virtual textures together to demonstrate the versatility of ink.

At the end of August, the MGM Theater will also stage Paradise Interrupted, another ink rendition reinterpreted as a kunqu-inspired installation opera in one act.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, the inaugural Art Macao seeks to develop the city into a world-class exchange platform for culture and arts. DB