MGTO to expand Hong Kong promotions to boost regional tourism

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced plans to progressively roll out promotions targeting the Hong Kong market, aiming to increase visitation from the neighboring region.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes made the announcement during her speech at a Spring Luncheon for the tourism industry in Hong Kong.

Senna Fernandes emphasized the importance of Hong Kong as a key tourist source for Macau, noting that it has ranked as the second-largest visitor market after mainland China for many years.

In its announcement, MGTO stated that it is “forging ahead with online and offline initiatives across various channels to maintain and grow visitation from Hong Kong, Macau’s second-largest visitor market.”

Senna Fernandes highlighted that Macau welcomed nearly 35 million visitors in 2024, including over 7.1 million from Hong Kong, making it the second-largest source market among the top ten. She expressed hope that MGTO will strengthen cooperation with Hong Kong’s tourism authorities and industry operators to further drive tourism development in both destinations.

While specific action plans were not disclosed, Senna Fernandes noted that new promotions will feature a diverse range of attractions to cater to different market segments in Hong Kong.

MGTO also revealed that it recently invited more than 20 micro-influencers to highlight Chinese New Year festivities. The Office also collaborated with several tourism media outlets and newspapers to increase coverage and boost Macau’s visibility as a travel destination.

Starting today and continuing through the weekend, MGTO will participate in the Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 in Hong Kong, where it will host a Mega Sale in partnership with several Hong Kong travel agencies, offering special deals on travel packages.

Plans for 2025 promotions still unclear

At the same time, MGTO stated that it will continue to launch a series of online and offline promotions both locally and internationally, organize various events and activities, enhance community tourism, and promote Macau’s development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Similar to its Hong Kong promotions, MGTO has not yet disclosed a detailed plan, stating only that initiatives will include training opportunities for travel trade members and on-site industry inspections.

This year, MGTO also plans to proceed with the second-phase review of the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, focusing on enhancing the “tourism +” integration strategy, strengthening Greater China market contributions, and further expanding international reach.

The review aims to “enrich Macau’s offerings as a global tourism and leisure hub and enhance its reputation as an international destination, aligning with the city’s broader economic diversification strategy.”