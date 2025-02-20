Water supply hits record high in 2024, expected to rise further

Macau’s water supply surpassed 100 million cubic meters in 2024, marking a historic high and a 5.6% annual increase, according to Nacky Kuan, executive director of Macao Water.

The growth was largely driven by the recovery of the tourism industry.

Speaking at the company’s 90th-anniversary celebration and New Year media luncheon yesterday, Kuan said the firm expects water consumption to rise by another 3% in 2025, fueled by development in Zone A, the gradual occupancy of newly built government buildings, and overall economic expansion.

This year, the company will continue to support the construction of the water supply network and shared pipelines in Zone A.

Additionally, it plans to collaborate with Greater Bay Area water suppliers to explore innovative technologies and advance smart water services.

When asked whether there are plans for the firm to expand into Hengqin, Kuan remarked, “Due to constraints in the construction contract, we only supply water within Macau’s territory. […] But […] if the government invites Macao Water, […] we are capable of providing water to Hengqin, of course, because our existing capacity is sufficient to meet this requirement.”

Meanwhile, the company’s low-rise building main water supply facility maintenance subsidy program, originally set to expire in March, will be extended for another three years.

The official noted that applications for the subsidy are expected to increase by up to 30%, and the company will explore expanding the program’s scope based on inspections and public feedback.

“I think it depends on residents’ participation, but I believe that nowadays they have a greater awareness of the need to protect their property and maintain their buildings,” said Kuan.

“We believe participation will be higher than in the current plan, likely increasing by 20% to 30%,” she added.

Last year, in support of the SAR’s Ká Hó Reservoir Expansion Project, Macao Water completed the installation of surrounding facilities and water pipelines, increasing the total effective capacity of local reservoirs to 2.64 million cubic metres, equivalent to 10 days of water consumption in the city.