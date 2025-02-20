O Lam claims National Games will boost regional integration

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, believes that hosting the National Games in Macau will boost regional integration through exchange and cooperation between the organizing regions.

O Lam was speaking at the meeting of the Organizing Committee of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympics Games (collectively referred to as the National Games).

The Secretary emphasized that the National Games are major multi-sport events that promote the development of the sports industry, showcase the nation’s overall capabilities, and serve as a platform for regional exchange and cooperation.

She added that this edition—co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau—demonstrates the central government’s trust and support, encouraging the development of sports and the social and economic sectors in Macau.

She also expressed her belief that Macau’s role as an organizer will not only enhance its standing in the sports arena but also promote deeper cooperation between Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities in various fields, including sports, tourism, and culture.

This, she noted, would inject new vitality into Macau’s efforts toward economic diversification.

O Lam stressed that the games reinforce the GBA’s positioning as “one point, two places” and boost Macau’s integration into the national development strategy.

At the meeting, representatives from various government departments provided updates on preparations and exchanged views on sports venues, transportation arrangements, cross-border logistics, food safety, and medical services.

The Organizing Committee stated that it would fully leverage the coordination between government departments and social entities to prepare for the games, adhering to the motto “simple, safe, and spectacular.”

In addition, Pun Weng Kun, coordinator of the Preparatory Office for Organizing the Macau Competition Zone, presented the Games’ emblem, slogan, and mascot, as well as details about the competition schedule, venues, volunteer program, and test events.