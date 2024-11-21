Arts and entertainment scene fuels economic and tourism recovery

Macau’s tourism and economic recovery are gaining momentum, bolstered by the arts and entertainment sector, according to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Speaking on the sidelines of an event yesterday, Fernandes highlighted the significant role that concerts and arts performances have played in revitalizing the local economy over the past two years.

Her comments to the press followed Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s announcement that the outdoor performance venue on the Cotai Strip is set to debut on Dec. 28, with plans to attract prominent performers and enhance the city’s reputation as the ‘City of Performing Arts’.

The official expressed optimism that these initiatives would diversify the types of entertainment available and draw larger audiences.

The industry offers numerous opportunities for growth, with several new companies emerging. This positive trend suggests that tourism will continue to develop as a key sector. We frequently discuss various aspects of the tourism market and its potential for expansion,” Fernandes told the press.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced that inbound tourist numbers are projected to reach 34 million this year, citing strong attendance during recent events including the Grand Prix.

To sustain this growth, the government plans to collaborate with airlines and cruise terminals to attract international visitors in 2025.

Additionally, authorities are finalizing the second review report of the Tourism Development Master Plan, which will outline strategic recommendations for future development. Nadia Shaw