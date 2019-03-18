Arts | Cinematheque to mark anniversary with film festival

Cinematheque Passion will celebrate its second anniversary with a “Surprise Film Festival” that will run from March 30 to April 28, featuring eight classic works that will remain undisclosed until the lights go off in the screening room.

The screenings will also be accompanied by talks and exhibitions that spark reflection and interaction.

According to Cinematheque Passion, the program will feature works that range from directorial debuts, love stories, horror films, comedy and world cinema, to landmark sci-fi films.

Cinematheque’s CEO Rita Wong said that, “‘New perspective’ plays a key role in our anniversary programming. It means the audience enters the screening room without any preconceptions. When I was choosing the line- up with guest curator Penny Lam, we decided to go for beloved and renowned works.”

“As the festival tagline indicates, they are storytelling [films] that ‘transcend time’. And then we show them in secret screenings, which adds a feel of adventure,” she added.

Cinematheque Passion has presented over twenty film festivals – along with in-depth talks, workshops and so forth over the past two years.

Meanwhile, Albert Chu, artistic director of Cinematheque remarked, “When curating film festivals, we aspire to showcase great films and inspire our audience to think deeply.”

“What does film bring us? It can be its compelling cinematography, stories and contexts. It also brings back memories, invokes critical thinking and more. It is certainly encouraging to see new faces among the audience. I hope the audience and the Cinematheque will go further together,” Chu added. LV

