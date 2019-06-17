Arts | IFFAM signs Peter Chan and Carina Lau for fourth edition

The International Film Festival and Awards – Macao (IFFAM) organizers have signed two well-known movie personalities to join the fourth edition of the festival in Macau.

Hong Kong’s movie director Peter Chan and actress Carina Lau have agreed to be part of the festival as the International Competition Jury President and Talent Ambassador respectively, the organizers informed in a statement.

During the press conference held in Shanghai, the artistic director of IFFAM, Mike Goodridge spoke about Chan saying, “he is one of the most accomplished and successful Hong Kong filmmakers in recent history. The high quality of his Pan-Asian films has stimulated the development of the Asian Film Industry in general. I believe that he will bring his great experience and wisdom to the jury and the filmmakers this December.”

Goodridge also took the opportunity to announce that this year the festival is launching its first ever “Shorts Competition,” a section that will include a curated selection of 10 Chinese- language short narrative films from young directors around the region.

The director of the festival explained that in this new section, “we will work specifically with film schools and institutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.”

The 4th IFFAM will be held in Macau from December 5 to 10.