Arts | ‘Sparkling Garden – Guan Huai Bin Works’ opens Thursday

The exhibition “Sparkling Garden – Guan Huai Bin Works” will be inaugurated on November 1 at 6.30 p.m. at the special exhibition room on the third floor of the Macao Museum of Art (MAM). The exhibition features 16 sets of installations and images by contemporary Chinese artist Guan Huaibin, presenting the light and darkness of a “garden” in a variety of forms.

“Sparkling Garden – Guan Huai Bin Works” is divided into two sections: one comprising nine images and the other comprising seven related installations. The two sections form a complete work that creates an ambiance of a “garden.” Whether it is the installations that make up the space or the moving images, both serve as clues for the audience to “decode” the exhibition’s theme and symbols.

Guan Huaibin is currently the president, professor and doctoral advisor at the School of Intermedia Arts (SIMA) of the China Academy of Art. He has participated in several important international art exhibitions, and his works have been collected by several art institutions. Guan Huaibin excels in deconstructing and absorbing the traditional cultural elements and modes of perception into his own language system and creative structure of his works. By incorporating Chinese classical garden aesthetics into his spatial installations, the works are permeated with an alternative temperament of Chinese contemporary art.

In order to offer visitors a more in-depth understanding of Guan Huaibin’s works, the organizer will hold a series of activities from mid-November, including a guided tour of MAM, guided tours for families on Sundays and “Little Artist”, among others. The activities allow the audience to travel the spaces between installations and to experience the spatial aesthetics and visual enjoyment of installation art.

The exhibition is organized by MAM and co-organized by SIMA.

