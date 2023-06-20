Artyzen Grand Lapa to host Mozambican dining promotions

Residents and visitors will be able to sample cuisines from Africa’s Mozambique, a lusophone country, right in Macau, Artyzen Grand Lapa Hotel announced yesterday at a press conference.

The event saw the participation of Dr. Rafael Custódio Marques, Consul General of Mozambique in Macau, Tiago Azevedo, vice-president of The Mozambique Friends Association, Carlos Graça, Guest Chef of the dining promotions, as well as Desmond Hill, area culinary director of the hotel.

Co-presented with the Mozambique Friends Association, the dining promotions aim at staging “a cultural celebration of one of the most extraordinary traditional cuisines in the world and in line with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum for China and Portuguese-speaking countries,” the hotel said.

During his speech at the press conference, Consul-General Marques said that on June 25, his country will celebrate 48 years of independence.

Meanwhile, Chef Graça was introduced to have been born to a family that owned and ran a Chinese restaurant in Mozambique. He visited Macau some decades ago to work at the then Hyatt Regency Hotel in Taipa.

The dining promotions will run from June 21 to July 2, and come as semi-buffet lunch, set dinner and dinner buffet. AL