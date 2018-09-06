Asian Games | Macau athletes received by CE with celebratory dinner

The Macau delegation that represented the region in the 2018 Asian Games was received yesterday evening by the Chief Executive (CE) and several other sports officials.

In his speech, the CE expressed his “great satisfaction” over the results and especially the way that the Macau athletes participated in the competition with “unity and team spirit, sparing no effort to show all their potential.”

The CE added that the five medals obtained demonstrate above all the perseverance and relentless dedication to training of the athletes, and are alone “a victory worth celebrating.”

Chui Sai On left also a message of “continuity of the efforts of today looking to the future,” calling for an evaluation to “assimilate the successful experiences and analyze the challenges.” Chui expressed his hope that in the next edition of the Asian Games, to take place in 2022 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Macau can be represented at a higher level and with a greater number of athletes.

Macau’s only gold medalist, Wushu athlete Huang Junhua, represented the athletes in a speech, in which he thanked the government for its support.

In the speech Huang said, “I want to thank the Macau government for giving me this opportunity to participate in the competition. Thanks also extended to everybody’s support for Wushu,” adding, “As one of the members of the Wushu team, I keep constantly in mind my responsibilities every single second. I believe that every athlete here did more for their preparation than myself and I also believe that Macau’s athletes are absolutely fearless of every single competitor out there.”

“I will always be able to state proudly that I am an athlete from Macau,” he added.

