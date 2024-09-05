Association: Balance heritage with modern tourism amid rebound

Macau’s tourism industry is on the rebound, showing signs of robust recovery following the pandemic.

Recent statistics reveal hotel occupancy rates soaring to between 80% and 90% of pre-pandemic levels, with a notable influx of visitors from Asian markets.

This revitalization is further supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), which has launched a promotional campaign titled “Limited Edition Macau,” aimed at attracting tourists from regions beyond the mainland.

MGTO’s initiatives come as Macau seeks to broaden its visitor demographic beyond traditional markets.

A significant focus is on the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, bolstered by the Hengqin-Macau connection, which simplifies travel between the two regions.

This integration is expected to enrich the tourism experience, especially with Hengqin’s theme park attractions, which are currently absent from Macau.

However, a hotel association highlighted a distinct performance gap between integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip and hotels on the Macau Peninsula.

Speaking to the Times on the sidelines of the FMCC Charity Gala Dinner 2024 press conference yesterday, vice chairman of the Macau Hotel Association, Rutger Verschuren, shared his insights on the evolving landscape of Macau’s tourism.

“The Cotai Strip benefits from a very strong identity,” Verschuren noted. “Cotai is brand new, it’s gaming, it’s shopping, it’s dining, it emulates Vegas.”

These factors, coupled with the inclusion of non-gaming attractions, have drawn a larger share of visitors.

In contrast, hotels on the Macau Peninsula face challenges stemming from properties that possess more heritage as opposed to those that place a greater emphasis on gaming.

This disparity has led to a notable trend where day-trippers dominate visitor numbers, although there is a gradual increase in the length of stay as families choose Macau as their travel destination.

Verschuren said “the upcoming Golden Week is anticipated to further boost hotel occupancy rates, with expectations of reaching near-full capacity during peak days.”

Major events, including concerts and trade shows, have historically provided a significant influx of visitors, benefiting hotels across the city.

Looking ahead, the Macau Hotel Association’s vice chairman predicts Macau could “fully recover to 2019 visitor levels by the summer of 2024,” driven by a more diverse mix of tourists from outside the Chinese-speaking market.

Verschuren also touched on the potential introduction of new air routes, “such as Emirates from Dubai, could open doors to emerging markets like India and the UAE.”

This diversification is crucial as the city aims to establish itself as a premier destination for international travelers.

Leveraging attractions and addressing challenges

Despite its array of attractions—including the iconic Macau Tower and various museums—the Macau Peninsula has not fully capitalized on its potential.

Verschuren said creating a distinct identity for the peninsula, such as “Friendship Avenue,” could help to differentiate it from the Cotai Strip.

He proposed more walking tours for foreign tourists to get an idea of Macau’s essence and showcase the peninsula’s unique culture and history.

“For example, it [Friendship Avenue] could be a walk that stretches from the ferry terminal all the way to Senado Square” offering all sorts of cultural, historical and architectural delights, “such as the cultural center, the Lotus Square, shopping at One Central, MGM, Wynn. There’s a lot to see, both left and right,” said Verschuren.

“Transportation challenges remain a significant hurdle for visitors,” he said.

Slow taxi services and a complex bus system have made navigation difficult, particularly for tourists unfamiliar with the area or with such long Portuguese names. Nadia Shaw