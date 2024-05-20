Association launches cross-border student pick-up service as student numbers increase

The General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau will launch a cross-border pick-up and drop-off service for students traveling between Macau and mainland China.

The service aims to reduce the pressure on students and parents navigating the daily commute, according to Chan Ka Ieong, chairman of the association.

The opening of a new school in Hengqin for Macau residents’ children has been a major milestone in integrating the lives of people in the Greater Bay Area.

However, as cooperation between Guangdong and Macau deepens, more Macau residents are investing in and purchasing properties in Guangdong.

This has led to a growing number of cross-border students studying in Hengqin, which is expected to continue increasing before additional schools are built.

“Before more schools for these students are completed, the authorities and all sectors of society need to brainstorm ways to further ensure the convenient and safe passage of school children,” said Chan, as cited in an Exmoo report.

Some groups, according to the chairman, have proposed providing pick-up and drop-off services for cross-border students, which could be more convenient and safer than having parents accompany young students through customs.

Statistics show there are over 3,000 cross-border students in Macau who live on the mainland and attend classes in Macau, traveling between the two regions daily.

Many are young kindergarten or primary school students. The Macau government and schools have prioritized supporting these cross-border students, opening dedicated channels at border checkpoints in 2011 and 2019 that have been well-received by parents.

The opening of the Qingmao Port in September 2021 has further streamlined the commute for cross-border students.

The Qingmao Border Inspection Station has set up a special fast inspection lane for student traffic, reducing wait times to under 5 minutes per child.

On May 31, 2023, the station officially launched this cooperative fast inspection service, adopting a people-first approach and introducing volunteer guides during peak hours.

As the integration of Hengqin and Macau accelerates, more school-age children are commuting between the two regions.

In July 2023, the China Exit-Entry Administration issued new measures requiring the establishment of dedicated student channels at ports.

The Hengqin Border Inspection Station has correspondingly strengthened its support, arranging staff to guide students during peak travel times.

To further ease the burden on parents, the association planning to launch a cross-border student pick-up and drop-off service, targeting younger kindergarten and primary students.

The association is in discussions with Macau and mainland customs to allow vehicles to pass through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge without students needing to exit, transporting them directly to school.

“We will strive to launch this service within this year,” said the chairman.

“The first phase goals will be achieved in September to meet the needs of parents and school children.”

The association is committed to providing an affordable, non-profit service focused on convenience and safety for cross-border students and their families. Howard Tong