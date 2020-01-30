Corporate Bits | Association to hold first printmaking exhibition at Taipa Village

The Taipa Village Cultural Association is holding its first printmaking exhibition, “Fallen,” at the Taipa Village Art Space, featuring works using ancient printmaking techniques based on metaphysical subjects.

Curated jointly by Bonnie Leong and Kitty Leung, two Macau-born, Canada-based sisters, the exhibitionpresents a set of abstract prints using different linear forms and textures.

“The exhibition serves as an opportunity for visitors to explore their deep-rooted selves and as a cultural exchange platform for art enthusiasts to share inspiration and strengthen cultural connections within the Pearl River Delta region,” said João Ó, president of the executive board of the association.

As 2020’s launch show at Taipa Village Art Space, the exhibition aims to be an initiative to further establishing the district as a centre for artistic and cultural endeavour.

The exhibition is open to the public until March 31.