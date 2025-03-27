New mobile power bank regulations to take effect in April

The Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM) announced that starting next month, most airlines operating at the local airport will implement new regulations regarding the carrying and use of mobile power banks.

The new rules will require mobile power banks to be stored only in hand baggage, with a complete ban on placing them in checked luggage or on overhead cabin racks.

Additionally, the use of mobile power during the flight will no longer be permitted.

The revisions also specify that any damaged or inflated power banks will not be allowed onboard.

Passengers carrying power banks that are defective, recalled, or lacking a clearly labeled capacity may be asked to dispose of them by security personnel.

CAM issued a statement confirming that airlines will gradually revise their regulations in the coming weeks.

In a statement yesterday, low-cost carrier AirAsia announced that, effective in April, passengers will be allowed to carry power banks that do not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh) or 20,000 milliampere-hours (mAh).

For power banks ranging between 100Wh and 160Wh, passengers will need approval from the airline at the check-in counter.

Several airlines in Asia are implementing stricter regulations on carrying lithium batteries aboard planes after a series of overheating and fire incidents involving these devices.

One such incident occurred in January when a fire erupted on an Air Busan flight while it was waiting for takeoff.

South Korea’s transport ministry released a statement citing an investigation by the airline and forensic services, which found that a portable power bank with a lithium battery was likely the source of the fire.