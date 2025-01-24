Authorities warn of flu season during CNY

Health officials have issued a warning that the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays could heighten the risk of influenza transmission, with expectations that the virus will remain active at least until February.

Leong Iek Hou, head of the Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, reported during a segment on TDM Radio Forum that flu cases in the city’s major hospitals have remained stable, with a fever rate of approximately 16.2%.

He noted a decrease in severe cases compared to previous years, emphasizing the importance of vigilance during the holiday period.

As of last Sunday, nearly 180,000 residents have received flu vaccinations. Vaccination rates are particularly notable among vulnerable populations: 93% of elderly residents in care homes, 62% in daycare centers, over 80% in kindergartens and primary schools, nearly 70% in secondary schools, and about 55% of senior citizens aged 65 and over. Leong urged community members to get vaccinated promptly, maintain personal and environmental hygiene, and wear masks if they feel unwell.

Additionally, Wong Ka Ki, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), reported a vaccination rate nearing 80% for non-tertiary students. Infections among this age group have been consistent with prior years.

In response to potential outbreaks, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has called on social service organizations to develop contingency plans and conduct regular drills.

Hoi Va Pou, deputy director of the IAS, highlighted specific measures like a “morning control” system in childcare and day centers to ensure timely medical intervention for those showing symptoms. Victoria Chan