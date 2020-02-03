Avian flu strikes south of pneumonia epicenter

Avian influenza has been found in farmed chickens in Hunan Province, just south of the coronavirus-stricken Hubei Province, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed on its website.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 virus was found in Shaoyang City on Saturday, according to the Ministry. The farm concerned had 7,850 chickens, of which 4,500 died from the flu. Due to the outbreak, about 18,000 poultry have been culled. Official information states the epidemic is under control.

It is currently unclear if Macau has imported any chicken or other breeds of poultry from the affected region or farm. The Municipal Affairs Bureau has stressed that all imports of food and food by-products into Macau would undergo inspection to ensure that they meet food hygiene and safety standards.

To further ensure food hygiene and safety, the bureau has also reminded the general public to wash ingredients thoroughly before cooking. AL