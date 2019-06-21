Aviation | Macau unaffected by EVA Air strike

Flight attendants with EVA Air, a Taiwan airline with connections to Macau, commenced a strike at 4 p.m. yesterday. As of press time, no flight between Macau and Taiwan had been affected.

A total of 43 flights were affected during the first eight hours of the strike.

Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration has instructed the jurisdiction’s other airlines to add flights to balance the impact of the strike.

The strike has been in the works for more than two years. Cabin crew of the airline have conducted than 20 negotiations with the company, urging the company to make improvements on daily spending allowances, flying fatigue, and double pay on public holidays.

Wanting to prevent a strike, EVA Air threatened to withdraw year-end bonuses, salary adjustments, and the provision of employee flight tickets for three years.

Meanwhile, Chang Kuo- wei, former EVA Air chairman and the son of founder Chang Yung-fa, has inaugurated his own airline company STARLUX after being expelled from his father’s business. It has been announced that STARLUX will commence flights in January 2020 with Macau in its inaugural atlas. Staff reporter