Ban on off-duty employees entering casinos starts today

The law amendment banning gaming industry employees from entering gaming floors when off-duty (Law 17/2018) will be enforced from today.

The measure comes as a way to prevent workers from several departments from accessing casino floors after a number of reports suggested gaming industry workers were vulnerable to gambling addiction.

The restrictions on access apply to employees of gaming concessionaires who work or are responsible for duties at gaming tables, gaming machines, cashiers, public relations, catering, cleaning, security, and surveillance staff in casinos, as well as workers from gaming promoters (junkets) who work in casinos.

As previously mentioned, the provisions restrict these workers from accessing the areas at all times outside of their working schedule and to all casinos and gaming floors from all concessionaries, whether or not the worker is attempting to access a gaming floor belonging to his employer.

Workers who are found to contravene these provisions may be punished with a fine of up to 10,000 patacas.

Similar to the regime already enforced for civil servants, there is an exception for the first three days of the Lunar New Year and in situations where there is a legitimate cause.

A legitimate cause could include accessing the gaming floor for training purposes, to complete special work requested by the employer, and activities related to academic research or association-related activities.

In some cases, the worker will need to submit a form explaining the reasons, location and duration of such activity that would be handled by the Gaming Inspection, and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

In other cases, prior approval will be required from the DICJ, based on the submission of documents by the entity regarding the training or special work to be done.