Beijing aims to enhance cooperation with Portugal through Macau: top legislature

China is willing to further consolidate cooperation with Portugal on the platform of Macau and score more cooperation results, said China’s top legislator Zhao Leji.

Last week, Zhao made an official visit to Portugal, where he expressed a willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also emphasized the hope that Portugal would collaborate with China through Macau to contribute positively to the development of China-EU relations.

Zhao, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and held talks with Portuguese Parliament Speaker Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco during the three-day visit.

The official said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership has been deepening and making solid progress, featuring steady progress in Belt and Road cooperation, as well as rich cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China appreciates Portugal’s long adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to engage with Portugal based on mutual respect and equality, strengthening their bonds as good friends who respect and trust each other, reliable partners for common development, and close companions in mutual learning between civilizations, Zhao said.

It is hoped that Portugal will continue to play an active role within the European Union (EU) and inject more positive energy into the development of China-EU relations, said Zhao.

Highlighting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland of China, the Portuguese president, Rebelo de Sousa, said Portugal is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen friendly exchanges and strengthen cooperation in such areas as trade, new energy, marine economy and digital economy. LV/Xinhua

