Beijing appoints new deputy secretary-general at Forum Macao

Xie Ying has been appointed as the new deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum, a role bestowed by China’s Ministry of Commerce. Xie Ying will step into the position, replacing Ding Tian in the role. The new deputy secretary-general has previously held positions in the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil and in the Department for European Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce. According to the announcement, Xie has a “rich experience in the areas of economic and commercial cooperation abroad, speaks Portuguese and is well aware of the situation of economic and commercial cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.”

