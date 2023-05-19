Beijing, Macau gov’ts satisfied with passing of amendments

Upon passing of the National Security Law Amendment Bill in local parliament, government bodies in Beijing and Macau expressed their satisfaction in separate statements.

Besides showing its satisfaction, the local government did not forget to thank lawmakers for their support and contributions to this amendment process. Lawmakers were also praised for “carrying out their legal jobs in a diligent and responsible manner.”

It added that safeguarding national security is key to ensuring prolonged governance, peace and prosperity of both the country and Macau. The government has been taking its role in an orderly manner in terms of national security, it added.

The government also thanked local people for supporting and complying with the amendment process.

On the other hand, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council described the passing of the Bill as “an important measure for the Macao Special Administrative Region to improve the legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security.”

“It is of great significance to fully and accurately implement the ‘one country, two systems’ policy, better safeguard interests in national sovereignty, security and development, maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Macau, and protect the fundamental interests of the majority of Macau residents,” the office added.

The office also recapped Macau’s effort in stepping up measures that help ensure national security.

Both the office and the local government reiterated that “at present, the overall security of the country is facing more serious challenges,” which is why a timely amendment to the National Security Law is required to better safeguard security.

Furthermore, the Liaison Office of Beijing in Macau pointed out in a statement that “safeguarding interests in national sovereignty, security and development is the highest principle of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. On safeguarding national security, this is purely the responsibility of ‘One Country’ and there is no distinction between the ‘Two Systems’.”