Better playground planning wanted

During a TDM radio program, Wong Leong Kuan, deputy director at the policy research office of the Women’s General Association of Macau, said that there are insufficient parent-child spaces in Macau, that the current facilities are distributed unevenly across town, and that the types of equipment in playgrounds is not diverse.

According to Wong, local society has been calling the government to open more indoor children playground facilities.

Wong, in her capacity representing Macau women, recommends the local government to formulate standards for the city’s children entertainment facilities based on the population in different districts, on the number of recreational spaces in different areas, and on the ratio of health and exercise facilities in town.

The local government is also urged to reserve land under future urban plans in order to create entertainment spaces for children. In public housing projects, such facilities should also be prepared.

In addition, Wong wants the local government to set up a regular assessment and inspection mechanism over these facilities.

Julie Zhu