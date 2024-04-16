Big Bang member Daesung to perform in Macau in June

Big Bang member Daesung will be embarking on a solo tour in Asia and Macau is among the stops. Kang Dae-sung, or Daesung, as well as D-Lite (his Japanese stage name), is a member of the group Big Bang. They debuted in 2006 and have since become one of the most influential K-pop groups, helping spread the Korean Wave internationally. His concert in Macau is scheduled for June 29 with the venue yet to be confirmed. Daesung will also visit Taipei and Bangkok as part of his tour.

