Black box theater to open in early July

The government has announced the black box theater extension of the Macao Cultural Centre will open in early July.

Over the past six years or so, Macau’s performance circle relied mainly on the Old Courthouse Building for small-scale, black box style performances. Several years ago, the government returned the building to the judicial branch.

Following calls from the performance circle, the government will build the theater extension on the eastern side of the cultural center to compensate for the loss of the courthouse.

The extension has an area of 3,110 square meters. Apart from two black box theaters, the extension will also include change and make up rooms, a rehearsal parlor and a multifunction room.

Both theaters will have highly customizable stage and stand setups.

Black Box I features a custom-designed tension wire grid to allow for a wider choice of suspended scenery and lighting and can accommodate 140 patrons.

Black Box II features a flexible rigging system with movable hanging points and incorporates a rear stage with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall facing the outdoor plaza, which can be covered with shades. It can accommodate 160 patrons.

Old shipyard in Lai Chi Vun

Meanwhile, the transformed old shipyard in Coloane’s Lai Chi Vun officially opened over the weekend, and started welcoming visitors with a flea market and interactive storytelling.

Officially referred to as Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15, the new leisure and cultural location features a thematic exhibition, a flea market with busker performances, as well as regular thematic concerts and workshops.

In addition, a thematic exhibition entitled “Moments in History – The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village” presents the customs of the population and vicissitudes of the Lai Chi Vun area. It features a huge LED panel for visual storytelling. An old fishery ship model is also on display at the location.

The flea market is held in the shipyards from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to Sunday, and on public holidays. There are 15 stalls in the shipyards every week, selling souvenirs with Coloane’s cultural characteristics, original products and special snacks.

Meanwhile, the “Call for Design Proposals for Public Art Installations and Public Facilities for Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11 to X15” is currently open.