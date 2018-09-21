Breast cancer made Faye Ho change perspective

Many had questioned the reasons behind local businesswoman Faye Ho’s apparent exit from Macau and her subsequent shift to the U.K.

Ho told the Times the reasons for the move and how her sickness gave her a new outlook on life.

“Obviously I think now people do realize I was sick two years ago. Because I actually experienced breast cancer and I went through all the treatment in the U.K. I now try to put myself out where I can help cancer research a bit more by raising money for their research,” Ho said.

“I think after you experience something like that, you realize how tough the people [are] who do have the disease and go through treatment, which is not nice,” she said adding that this fact now influences her charity work.

“That is something I’m doing now. I have been very quiet for the last two or three years and only this year I managed to go with Michael [Rutter] around to different places and meeting different people. It has been fun and I must say that the racing world is like a massive family and I understand how close everyone gets and [how they] look out for each other,” she said, adding as an example that “in TT [at Isle of Man] you see that every time there is a red flag, people get quiet. You learn from it.”

Ho stepped back from her other businesses and refrained from getting involved with too many other projects.

“I kind of took a backseat on that, starting when I moved to [the] U.K. and then obviously when I got sick and could not really do anything. For the past year [I’ve been] trying to get everything back on track,” she said, adding that she has recently been more involved in projects and topics close to her heart.

“I have been coming back to the things that I like to do and obviously the charity project [for breast cancer] but I would like to do more things back in Macau. I feel like I have been detached a little,” she said.

