Bridge may bring more Hong Kong residents to Macau

The Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge may increase Hong Kong residents’ willingness to live in Zhuhai or Macau, while still working in Hong Kong.

According to a telephone survey conducted by the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), “39.8 percent of the respondents doubted the feasibility of commuting to work in Hong Kong while living in Macau, while 35 percent considered it feasible. The rest (25.2 percent) did not know or felt hard to tell.”

The survey successfully interviewed 703 respondents, all Hong Kong residents living in the neighboring SAR.

“If relocation changed to Zhuhai, more respondents (48.2 percent) doubted the feasibility of commuting to work in Hong Kong, while 28.3 percent agreed to the feasibility. The rest (23.5 percent) did not know or felt hard to tell,” according to CUHK.

Further, 38.5 percent of the respondents would prefers to ride a bus to Macau via the bridge, in contrast to 26.3 percent of them who would prefer to travel by ferries.

Some “51.1 percent of the respondents do not intend to visit Macau more often after the bridge was commissioned, while 31.2 percent intend to do so. The rest (17.7 percent) did not know or felt hard to answer. When the destinations are mainland cities of the western Pearl River Delta, 54.6 percent of the respondents would not expect to visit them more often, while 24.6 percent would do so. The rest (20.8 percent) did not know or felt hard to answer,” the survey stated. JZ

Share this: Tweet





