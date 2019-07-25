Briefs | 127 Macau students in military training in Zhuhai

A total of 127 Macau local middle school students are attending a seven-day military training program in Zhuhai. Led by Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) Director Lao Pak Seng, the students are joining the 15th Macau Middle School Students Military Summer Camp. Each September, when the new academic school year begins in mainland China, middle-school and higher educational institutes organize military training. Similar to the training targeting mainland students, the Macau students’ military training also features patriotic educational elements and respect for the Chinese military.

Housing proposal for the elderly

Yesterday’s TDM radio show, Macau Forum, discussed services for the elderly. One of the speakers, surnamed Chan, is a local engineer who proposed that the government draft instructions for the installation of elevators in old buildings. Caritas president Pun Chi Meng then proposed that the government lease out seniors’ apartments to young people who are able to walk up stairs without difficulty, and instead help seniors to live in newer-built houses. Pun believes that there is a shortage of nurses for the elderly, which restricts the city’s services for the elderly.

Lawmaker seeks expansion of vaccination program

Lawmaker Chan Ip Lap wrote an inquiry to the local government suggesting that the HPV vaccination program be expanded to include male children aged 11 and 12. Chan hopes for the expansion to be adopted as soon as possible. According to Chan’s explanation, both females and males have the ability to be infected with HPV, and there is no test for HPV infection in males. Chan believes that the HPV vaccination program is the only way to prevent males from contracting the HPV infection.

Reprint of Personalized Stamps held tomorrow

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau says it will issue the reprint of personalized stamps named “Festivity” tomorrow, July 26, in its original design and with stamp codes unchanged. For identification purposes, the year of printing has been changed to (REIMP 2019). The first edition of these personalized stamps was issued in October 2015. Customers can select their own photos to be printed on the personalized stamps “Festivity”, which according to the Bureau can be used to mark special occasions for associations and individuals.