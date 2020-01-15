Briefs | 71-year-old becomes first influenza fatality

On Monday, the Health Bureau reported the first death related to influenza since January 2019. The deceased, a 71-year-old Macau local resident, had been struggling with a malignant neoplasm disease, developed a fever, shortness of breath and other symptoms on January 7. On January 12, she was taken to the accident and emergency department of Kiang Wu Hospital, where laboratory tests determined that she had the influenza virus. Due to the deterioration of her health, she was sent to the emergency department of Conde S. Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) on the same day. She passed away on Monday morning.

Unlicensed guesthouse found in Taipa

Judiciary Police (PJ) officers inspected a residential unit in Taipa and found that it was an unlicensed guesthouse. It was on Monday, during the PJ’s winter crime prevention inspection that the officers uncovered the unlicensed guesthouse. Seven people were found inside the property, all of them mainland residents. The PJ’s investigation and identity check found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the case. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) issued a closure notice to the unlicensed guesthouse. According to Macau’s law, operating or managing an unlicensed guesthouse is a criminal offence, with the offender being liable to pay a fine between 200,000 and 800,000 patacas.