Briefs | Air Macau affected by Osaka airport closure

Air Macau flight services to Osaka continue to be affected by the closure of Kansai International Airport. As the airport’s re-opening time remains uncertain, Air Macau has cancelled all services to and from Osaka for dates up to and including September 12. In view of this critical situation, Air Macau will be operating additional flights to Fukuoka over the weekend in order to meet passenger demand. With immediate effect, rebooking, rerouting and refunding fees will be waived for all passengers travelling with confirmed ticket bookings involving Macau – Osaka routes on Air Macau.

CCM hosts four performances of Giselle

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) presented four performances of Giselle in total, a production staged by the La Scala Ballet from Friday to Sunday at the Grand Auditorium. Telling the story of a young peasant girl who dies for love, this revival of Coralli-Perrot’s choreography takes the audience back to the romantic roots of the renowned Milanese ballet, during the 1800s. To this day, the mythical La Scala Ballet remains one of ballet’s most celebrated companies. Meanwhile, two workshops hosted by the Italian company’s professionals provided participants with a chance to discover and physically experiment the dance moves over the weekend.

Property prices remain stable

The overall residential property price index for the three-month period between May and July 2018 increased by 0.5 percent over the previous period (April to June) to 270.7. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (273.1) and for Taipa and Coloane (259.6) both rose by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the index for existing residential units (291.3) increased by 0.4 percent, with the indexes for those on the Macau Peninsula (287.5) and Taipa and Coloane (309) rising by 0.2 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. In comparison with the May to July 2017 period, the overall residential property price index increased by 11 percent, with the indexes for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units rising by 12.5 percent and 12.7 percent respectively.

9 assistance requests over Hokkaido earthquake

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has informed in a statement that it is paying close attention to the earthquake situation in Hokkaido, Japan. The statement noted that as of yesterday, the GGCT had received nine requests for information, mainly relating to the current situation in Hokkaido and the transport arrangements being made. The bureau has also received three requests for assistance, two of which involve Macau residents who are expected to arrive in Hong Kong tonight.

