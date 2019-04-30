Briefs | Angela Leong donates $3m to MIT

Hong Kong’s Next Magazine has reported that lawmaker Angela Leong donated USD3 million in total to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the name of her charity fund between 2016 and 2017. Two of her children, Mario and Alice Ho, studied at MIT, with her son graduating in 2016. He was reported to have finished his four-year program in just three years and was allegedly the youngest master’s student in MIT’s finance program. Her daughter began studying at MIT in 2017 and is still pursuing her degree. The MIT admission rate was around 7% in 2018.

74 domestic violence cases confirmed in 2018

In 2018, a total of 74 domestic violence cases were confirmed, according to the statistics released by the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS). The figure represents a slight decrease compared to both 2016 and 2017. Nevertheless, despite the small number of confirmed cases, in 2018 the IAS recorded a total of 1,700 complaints concerning domestic violence. By next October, the IAS will have completed a review of the city’s domestic violence law.

Century-old school building to be demolished in July

The 100-year-old Salesian School building will be demolished in July this year, according to a report by Cheng Pou. The demolition project is currently under public tender. The first phase of the demolition project is expected to officially launch in July. The scope of the demolition includes the mechanical work room, badminton court, volleyball court, part of the football field and the school canteen, the elementary school’s old administrative building, the basketball court, snack bar and grass playground. According to the tender announcement, there will be another demolition phase later.

