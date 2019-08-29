Briefs | Barra ferry terminal public tender launched

The Marine and Water Bureau has launched a public tender for the design and construction of a proposed temporary ferry terminal to be located in Barra. Specifically, the ferry terminal will be located at the north side of Av. Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van. The tender will be closed on October 8. The maximum construction period is 270 working days. Previously, the marine authority announced that the ferry terminal, which will be a public ferry terminal, would mainly serve business ferries while simultaneously offering conditions for tourism yachts to park.

Holy House of Mercy land receives green light for commerce



The Macau SAR government has approved the ground floor of Macao Holy House of Mercy to be used for commercial purposes. In the beginning of 2017, the charitable organization applied to change the utilization purpose of its building’s ground floor. Before 2017, the ground floor of the organization, which is located at Senado Square, was being rented to the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAL) for its first notarization office, until the end of 2016, when the DSAL moved out from the space. Changing the designation of the space from office space to commercial operation means that the organization must pay MOP18,750 for the right to use the land for commercial purposes.

More people caught using mobile phones while driving

A 47 percent increase has been recorded, in the first seven months of 2019, in regard to the number of prosecution cases made against people who used their mobile phones while driving. Yesterday, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) officers carried out actions at R. Cidade de Sintra and Av. Sir Anders Ljungstedt, cracking down on using mobile while driving. According to the PSP, a total 4,842 cases have been recorded during the same period, of which 4,600 were related to car drivers. During this period, 1,118 cases of running red lights were registered, representing 1.5 times more cases than in the previous year. Of these, 892 were related to car drivers.