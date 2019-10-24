Briefs | BBAM becomes Britcham Macau in name change

The British Business Association of Macao has formally changed its English name to the British Chamber of Commerce in Macao, to be known in short as Britcham Macau. The entity will celebrate the name change at a cocktail event later today. The rebrand will help the association fulfill its mission in Macau, Chairman of Britcham Macao Keith Buckley told the Times ahead of today’s launch event. “Our mission is to help our members to make connections and to develop a British network [here in Macau],” he said. “This is not a new direction, but it is felt that the name [change] will help to do that.”

More female toilets planned for public bathrooms

More female toilets will be added to new public bathrooms, To Sok I, member of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) administrative committee, revealed during yesterday’s TDM radio program. The IAM is currently making modifications to 83 public bathrooms in Macau, including installing odor removal devices. Since 2015, the municipal affairs authority has been changing the ratio of toilets for men and women. As of today, 27 public bathrooms have already been upgraded to a 1:2 ratio for men’s to women’s toilets, given the higher demand for women’s bathrooms. So far in 2019, 10 public bathrooms in tourist areas have been modified.

Nam Kwong to manage HKZMB commercial space

Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited will manage and operate the commercial space of the Macau port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge for a period of 66 months, according to a report by TDM. Nam Kwong Group will have to pay a monthly fee of MOP4.68 million, which will be waived for the first two months. In addition to paying the electricity bill for the commercial space, Nam Kwong must also pay 10% of the total electricity consumption of the entire building. The commercial space covers a nearly 9,000 square meters in total. The basic requirements of the commercial space include two food and beverage outlets, 20 goods or convenience stores, travel agencies, exchange shops, self-service tellers and vending machines.

187 cars qualified to use Shenzhen Bay port

Cars with license plates from Guangdong and Macau are now eligible to use the Shenzhen Bay port, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday. Macau single-plated private and business cars that have approval to run between Macau and Hong Kong can also apply to use the Shenzhen Bay port. In total, 187 cars are qualified to apply to use the Shenzhen Bay port. Cars that are approved for driving in Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong can also apply to use the Shenzhen Bay port (for Macau cars) and the Hengqin port (for Hong Kong cars). The arrangements, which will be implemented in two different stages, are currently undergoing a testing period.