Briefs | Bus collided with LRT pillar and injured ten 

Early morning yesterday, night bus N3 crashed into a pillar of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), causing minor injuries to ten passengers. The accident took place at the Estrada Flor de Lótus. The six men and four women who sustained injuries were all passengers onboard and were sent to Conde S. Januário Hospital. The driver (aged 35 years old) was also injured but refused to be sent to the hospital. The driver passed a breathalyzer test. According to the driver, the collision happened when he tried to avoid items which suddenly came into his sight. Another two motorbikes near the pillar were damaged during the accident.

Fire services employee given three months

A civilian employee from the Fire Services Bureau has been sentenced to three months in jail for drunk driving. According to a report by TDM, the court allows the imprisonment to be replaced by a fine of MOP27,000. The employee is also prohibited from driving for one year and six months. The Bureau also instituted disciplinary measures against the accused. In October 2018, an off-duty police officer was also suspended from his position and sentenced to three months in jail for drunk driving.

Lawmakers ask about hostel supervision

The Second Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) has asked the government to explain its proposed supervision of hostels. The committee carried out its first discussion yesterday on the latest hotel business bill. The committee wants the government to detail which law the tourism authority will refer to when issuing restaurant and bar licenses. The bill, which proposes to allow budget accommodation options, does not cover current accommodation options that are similar to youth hostels.

Share this: Tweet



