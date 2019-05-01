Briefs | Cambodia charges three with money laundering

A Cambodian court on Sunday charged three Chinese nationals with money laundering after the men were allegedly caught carrying more than USD3.5 million without proper provenance for the money. According to police authorities, the three men said that some of the money was won gambling in Macau, and some was borrowed from relatives. They said the money was brought to Cambodia to invest in real estate. The men were arrested, however, and the money was confiscated due to not having the proper provenance, the website said. The three were officially charged with money laundering under Cambodia’s Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism. If convicted, the men could face 10 to 20 years in prison.

DSEJ head calls for calm in solving disputes

The Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), Lou Pak Seng, is calling on local parents to solve children’s disputes in a calm manner. Recently, two local little boys got involved in a fight, with one of the boys getting injured. The injured boy’s father then hit down the other boy’s grandfather. The DSEJ provided consultation to one of the two boys. DSEJ chief Lou Pak Seng later said that there are different opinions and disputes regardless of whether they occur inside schools or in public. Lou urges the residents to solve disputes in a calm manner.

Second phase of Ka Ho prion to be completed June

The second phase of the construction of Ka Ho prison is expected to be completed in June, the Director of the Correctional Services Bureau said earlier this week. The second phase of the prison project includes the prisoners’ cells, among other buildings. The third and fourth phases will start right after the completion of the second phase. They will include the installation of an internet system, a telecommunication system, and of a security surveillance system. The new prison can shelter a total of 2,700 prisoners. Currently, the bureau is hiring an additional 73 prison police officers.

Share this: Tweet



