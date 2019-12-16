Briefs | Casino dealer caught misappropriating gambling chips

A casino dealer was arrested after she defrauded her employer with the help of a gambler, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported last Friday. The 39-year-old female croupier was working for a casino located in the ZAPE area. CCTV camera captured her scam. Two hours into her shift, she started distributing extra chips to a gambler. The casino’s security immediately detained her, and referred her to the PJ. According to the PJ, the two individuals were friends. They had committed the same crime six times since November, involving a total of 600,000 Hong Kong dollars’ worth of casino chips. The two friends confessed to their crimes.

CTM to broadcast handover anniversary celebrations in 5G

CTM will use 5G technology to live broadcast the celebration ceremony of the 20th anniversary of Macau handover. The telecommunications company will use 5G to broadcast the event to some mainland media outlets, including the government-owned CCTV and China Daily News. CTM Network Services vice president Declan Leong Pui Hong announced that the company will also set up a 5G app for the public to use at the Macao Science Center, which will also be holding a science exhibition over the 20th anniversary of the handover. Leong expects to invest more than 1.6 billion patacas in the company’s 5G development plan over the next five years.

Gongbei imports from Lusophone countries increase 120-fold

The number of imports that go through the Gongbei customs authority to mainland China from Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries has increased 120-fold compared to 20 years ago, according to a report by pubic broadcaster TDM. In 2019, Gongbei recorded 1.5 billion yuan worth of imported goods from Macau and the Portuguese-speaking countries in total. This year, Gongbei initiated an enterprises registration assessment concerning meat imported from Brazil and Portuguese-speaking countries. Gongbei customs claims that it has convenient customs measures for products imported through Macau.