Briefs | CE discusses new models of tourism with UNWTO chief

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, has said that developing new models of tourism, such as sport-related tourism, would help advance Macau’s status as a world center of tourism and leisure. Chui discussed the topic this week during a meeting in Macau with the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, prior to the opening ceremony of the Global Tourism Economy Forum. Pololikashvili said that Macau was a fascinating tourism destination, and noted that day’s launch of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which is expected to promote further development of the local tourism industry.

Leong wants to limit students’ mobile time

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has called on the local government to conduct a survey on mobile addiction among primary and secondary school students. The lawmaker recommended that the survey include an evaluation of all the types of problems that mobile addiction can cause for students. The lawmaker further suggested that Macau should limit internet surfing time for students, in order to prevent them from becoming addicted to the internet through mobile devices. The government has also been asked whether or not it will work with telecommunication service providers to launch mobile applications to limit function for parents who need these applications.

64 illegal workers caught in September

The Public Security Police Force has identified 64 people suspected of undertaking illegal work in September, in a joint operation between the PSP, the Labor Affairs Bureau and other governmental departments. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police authority revealed that 298 locations were inspected last month with the purpose of combating instances of illegal workers. The locations targeted by the inspection consisted of construction sites, private residences, and commercial and industrial establishments.

Skincare product contains excessive bacteria

The Health Bureau (SSM) detected excessive levels of bacteria in the Synocare Theraderma Cream, and is now calling for the immediate recall of this product. So far, SSM has not received any reports concerning adverse reactions caused by the use of this product. However, SSM suggests residents who have this product stop using it and return it to any of the participating pharmacies. The product’s importers and retailers are arranging for a new batch of product to be transported to Macau soon.

Coloane proposed to increase height of breakwaters

The latest plan for the flooding prevention project in the Coloane area has proposed increasing the height of breakwaters. On Wednesday, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau introduced two plans to the Urban Planning Committee. The bureau proposed to increase the height of the breakwaters at R. dos Navegantes and Avenida de Cinco de Outubro to 5.4 meters (during Hato, a 3.7 meter high flood was recorded). The 5.4 meter height is said to be enough to prevent severe flooding. In addition, the government expects to transform the area into a leisure harbor space.

Chui to deliver 2019 Policy Address on November 15

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2019 on November 15 at the Legislative Assembly. The session will be held at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5 p.m., when Chui will answer questions from the media. The following day, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the CE will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly to explain the government’s policy program and to answer questions from lawmakers.

Hengqin waived MOP15m in taxes of local companies

Macau enterprises operating in the Hengqin free trade zone have had MOP15 million in taxes waived since 2017, according to Guangdong province’s tax authority. In the last three years, Hengqin attracted a total of 2,434 Hong Kong and Macau enterprises, 1,258 of which were from Macau. Also according to Hengqin’s tax authority, Hengqin will continue implementing tax benefits for Macau and Hong Kong people who operate in the area, and will promote the same quality of services for all. These campaigns are said to be particularly aimed at pushing forward the diversification of Macau’s economy.

Gambling addict mother left baby alone in hotel room

A mother has been arrested and charged after leaving her one-year-old daughter alone inside a hotel room while she went out to gamble. The baby was asleep the moment the mother left, but later, when the baby woke up, the woman was still absent. The mother gambled for more than 12 hours while her child was alone inside the hotel room. The 40-year-old mother is currently unemployed and entered Macau with a Hong Kong travel document. The baby is now in the care of the Macau Social Welfare Bureau’s shelters.

