Briefs | CE to deliver 2019 Policy Address today

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On (pictured), will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2019 today at the Legislative Assembly. The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5 p.m., at which Chui will answer questions from the media. Tomorrow, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Chui will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly to explain the policy program and to answer questions from lawmakers. The public can watch and listen to the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question and answer session with Assembly members – via a live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM. The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, will be the first of the five secretaries to present their 2019 policy guidelines to the assembly (22-23 November). She will be followed by the Secretary for Economy and Finance (November 26-27), the Secretary for Security (November 29-30), the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture: (December 3 -4) and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works (December 6-7).

IFT students hold ‘Running Food’ event

The “Running Food” Food Orientating Charity event, organized by a group of Institute For Tourism Studies students who are currently studying in the Bachelor of Science in Tourism Event Management, was held on November 11 with the aim of promoting the historical cuisines of Macau as well as enhancing the SAR’s image as a Creative City of Gastronomy. The event included a competition in which teams of four to six people competed to complete as many activities as possible during the day. The activities exposed the participants to the relationship between Macau and traditional Portuguese cuisine. The event raised MOP15,000 for beneficiary organization Macao Special Olympics, a non-profit initiative that helps people with intellectual disabilities realize their potential.

Tap Seac Craft Market opens tomorrow

The Tap Seac Craft Market will be held on two consecutive weekends on November 16 to 18 and November 23 to 25 at the square in central Macau. The craft market will feature an array of diverse activities and products across some 220 booths of participants from Macau, Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia. The cultural and creative products include handmade accessories, leather products, drawings, home furnishings, creative potted plants and natural handmade products, amongst others. In addition, the craft market will offer 38 creative handicraft workshops to teach participants specific skills, and will host 40 musical performances from local and foreign artists. The market is open on the abovementioned dates from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Five drug dealers arrested, 2.2kg of heroin seized

Four Malaysians and one Hong Kong resident have been arrested for cross-boundary drug trafficking, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported on Tuesday. PJ seized 2.2kg of heroin and 3.1kg of methamphetamines as part of the arrest. The drugs are estimated to hold a street value of MOP10.9 million. The five drug dealers were spotted after another Malaysian drug dealer was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Macau airport. After the PJ found this first suspect at the airport, the police authority conducted an inspection of all flights arriving in Macau. On the second fight from Kuala Lumpur to Macau, the PJ found the aforementioned five suspects.

Victory Garden’s children playground reopens

The children’s playground at the Victory Garden will reopen to the public tomorrow. The children’s playground had sustained damage due to its many years of use. The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau replaced the slides, swings, rocking horses and other facilities. In addition to the repairs, the bureau added climbing, balance equipment, and children’s educational facilities to enrich the variety of facilities, therefore meeting the needs of children of different ages. A stone wash basin was also added to the site.

