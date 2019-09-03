Briefs | Chief Executive election result confirmed by TUI

Ho Iat Seng, sole candidate and winner of the Chief Executive election held on August 25, had his victory officially certified by the Court of Final Appeal, the Court announced in the Official Gazette yesterday. The Court announced that the result of the election has been certified, due to the absence of any legal action against it during the period stipulated in the Chief Executive election law. The Court has thus confirmed the result of the election. On August 25, all 400 electors gathered at the Macau East Asian Games Dome to cast their votes. Of the 400 votes, seven were blank, one invalid and 392 valid in support of Ho. The Court confirmed that Ho obtained 98% of all votes. The election for Chief Executive in Macau is conducted indirectly through a committee consisting of 400 people from all sectors of society. The proportion of each sector represented is legally stated.

Aerial mapping period extended due to poor weather

Due to the unstable weather conditions in August, the local government will extend the period of the aerial mapping operation for Macau, which was originally scheduled to complete last month. It is expected that the whole operation will finish by the end of September. The aerial mapping task involves the helicopter operation and the unmanned aircraft operation, and can only be carried out under favorable weather conditions. The Civil Aviation Authority will continue to ensure that the operator will complete all the operations in a safe manner in accordance with the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau.

Macao Yearbook 2019 released to the public today

The Chinese, Portuguese and English special edition of the Macao Yearbook, an annual publication compiled by the Government Information Bureau of the Macau SAR, was released to the public today. The Macao Yearbook 2019 is a comprehensive chronicle, outlining major events, details of progress achieved, and changes made in the course of Macau’s political, economic, social and cultural development. Published annually since 2002, the Macao Yearbook is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English. This year’s Chinese edition comprises 570 pages with about 236,000 words, while the Portuguese edition hast 705 pages, and the English edition 691 pages. The Yearbook is enriched by 267 photographs.