Briefs | Chui praises visit for extending Hebei-Macau ties

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has said the visit to Hebei by some Macau youth was not only about the promotion of patriotism and of knowledge about the country, but also about extending Hebei-Macau ties. Chui, who is leading a group of 100 young people on a visit to Hebei Province – made the remarks on Sunday in the city of Chengde, during a seminar about the latest progress in the province’s development. The seminar was an important lesson for young people to understand better the situation of the country, said Chui. He said he hoped that Macau youth were able to strengthen their patriotic spirit as a result of the visit. Reviewing bilateral relations, Chui said Macau and Hebei had a solid foundation for cooperation and a close friendship. The Chief Executive said he hoped that these friendship ties would endure in the future.

Opinions divided on unified rainstorm alarm system

Speakers at Sunday’s Macau Forum expressed divided opinions regarding Zhuhai’s rainstorm alarm system. A representative of Associação das Escolas Católicas de Macau, surnamed Ng, proposed the adoption of Zhuhai’s rainstorm alarm system to cater for students who live in Zhuhai but go to school in Macau. Other speakers expressed their disagreement with Ng’s suggestion, with one scholar stating that although Macau is part of the Greater Bay Area, it is unsuitable for Macau to use the same rainstorm alarm system as Zhuhai. The Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has proposed a three-tier rainstorm classification system. Currently, Macau does not classify rainstorms.

IPM holds Translation Technology Workshop

The Translation Technology and Translation Project Management Workshop, jointly organized by the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and the Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), was held between July 8 and 17 on the main campus of IPM. According to IPM, the event helped the teachers to improve their ability in technology application and translation project management. The higher education institution is the only one in Macau to provide the Bachelor’s Degree in Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpretation and the Bachelor’s Degree in Chinese-English Translation and Interpretation. Over the years, the Institute has trained many interpreters and translators.